Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 907,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

