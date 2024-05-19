Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. Insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

TSLA stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.46. 77,445,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,769,696. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $565.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

