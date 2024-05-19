AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $16.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,917.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,820.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,115.24.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

