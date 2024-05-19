Avalanche Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.73 or 0.00053891 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and approximately $306.64 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 441,467,315 coins and its circulating supply is 382,777,675 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

