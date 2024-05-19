Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.12 or 0.00010690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $27.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,642.03 or 1.00009504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00088603 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,769,771 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,753,310.9015072 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.42943217 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $24,905,842.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

