Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Azenta worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Azenta by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AZTA stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,360. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
