Azul (NYSE:AZUL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.94. Azul has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 151.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Azul by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,712,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

