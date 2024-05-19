B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 132.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 621,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in B2Gold by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in B2Gold by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,972,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 120,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.