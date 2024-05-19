Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

OZK opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $56,293,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 423.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 878,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

