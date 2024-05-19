Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

BRNS stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics accounts for about 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DC Funds LP owned 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

