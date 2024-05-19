Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
BRNS stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.10.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
