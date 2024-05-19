Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.56 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 71,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 118,300 shares of company stock worth $318,654. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

