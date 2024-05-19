Barrington Research Raises VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target to $2.00

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $1.70 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

VRME opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VerifyMe will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

