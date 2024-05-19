Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303,015 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

