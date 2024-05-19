BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,462 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners accounts for about 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Farmland Partners worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 253,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $547.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

