BCGM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.67. 5,497,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

