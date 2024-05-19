BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $71.81. 4,373,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

