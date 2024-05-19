BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,710. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

