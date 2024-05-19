BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,753. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.