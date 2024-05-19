BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 3.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 101.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 121,369 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 229,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 111,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $50.70 during trading hours on Friday. 148,216 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.