BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

