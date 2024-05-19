BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,061. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

