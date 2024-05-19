BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.08. 35,219,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.