BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $62.51.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

