BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 863,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,967,000 after buying an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 269,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 18,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.25. 7,355,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

