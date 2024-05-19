BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 802,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.01.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.