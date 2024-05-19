BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,381 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SEPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.