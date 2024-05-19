BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 250,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

