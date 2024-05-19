Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,996 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

