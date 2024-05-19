Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.79 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

