Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 590,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

