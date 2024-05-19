Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $22,973,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,374,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $288.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

