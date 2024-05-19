Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 328.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,095 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.