Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

PAYX opened at $125.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.