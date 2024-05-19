Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,552 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 683,984 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

