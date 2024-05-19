Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 43,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,319 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.