Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 21,779 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 72,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GD opened at $299.02 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $299.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.