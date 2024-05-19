Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,368 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.4 %

BHP stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

