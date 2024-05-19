Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.04. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

