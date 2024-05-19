Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $311.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.97. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.49 and a 1-year high of $313.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

