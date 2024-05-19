Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

