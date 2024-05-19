Beldex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $221.48 million and $2.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.54 or 0.04641791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00054213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,169,198 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,789,198 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

