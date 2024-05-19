Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Trading Up 0.9%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Benchmark Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

