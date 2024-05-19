Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $175.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

