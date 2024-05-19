Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $9.60. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 24,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

