Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,095.38

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,095.38 ($13.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($14.95). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,184 ($14.87), with a volume of 167,766 shares changing hands.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,075.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,096.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

