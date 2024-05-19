BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
