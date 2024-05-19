BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

