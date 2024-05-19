Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.52 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,316.15 billion and approximately $16.52 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66,808.21 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.45 or 0.00735527 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00069676 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00098453 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,700,453 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
