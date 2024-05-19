Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTDR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

