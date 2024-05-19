Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. 14,539,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 854% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Bitfarms Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

