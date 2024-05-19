Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BKH opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Several research firms have commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

